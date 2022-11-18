The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs have won six of their last seven meetings with the Baylor Bears, with the only loss in that span being a 29-23 triple-overtime setback in 2019. TCU looks to continue its dominance when it visits Baylor in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) is coming off a 17-10 triumph at then-No. 18 Texas while the Bears (6-4, 4-3) were trounced 31-3 by 19th-ranked Kansas State last Saturday, ending their three-game winning streak.

Kickoff at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, is set for noon ET. The Horned Frogs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. Baylor odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.

TCU vs. Baylor spread: Horned Frogs -2.5

TCU vs. Baylor over/under: 57 points

TCU vs. Baylor money line: Horned Frogs -135, Bears +1115

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 meetings with Baylor

BAY: The Bears are 22-8 ATS in their last 30 games against teams with winning records

Why TCU can cover

The Horned Frogs earned a spot in the Big 12 championship game with last week's triumph over Texas and they appear to be in control of their own destiny for the playoffs. Max Duggan recorded only 124 passing yards in the win but connected with Quentin Johnston early in the fourth quarter for a 31-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference. The senior is tied for 10th in the nation with a career-high 25 TD tosses and leads all Power 5 quarterbacks with 15 scoring passes of at least 20 yards.

TCU ranks eighth in the country in scoring with an average of 40.5 points and is tied for 16th in rushing at 213.6 yards per contest. Kendre Miller is one of only 17 players in the nation that has recorded 1,000 yards on the ground this season as he has racked up a career-best 1,147 on 174 carries. The junior, who has registered half of the team's 26 rushing touchdowns, posted his fifth straight 100-yard performance and seventh overall this year by gaining 138 against the Longhorns.

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears will be motivated by the fact they still have a chance to reach the Big 12 championship game and defend their title. They also will be looking to return to form offensively as they scored at least 35 points in four consecutive games before being limited to just a field goal last week. Despite that performance, Baylor is averaging 34.8 points this season.

Richard Reese also is hoping to get back on track as he has rushed for only 61 yards over his last two outings after posting back-to-back 100-yard efforts. He leads the Bears with 852 yards and needs 30 to break the program record by a freshman set in 2013 by Shock Linwood. Reese is second in the nation among freshmen in both rushing yards and rushing TDs (13).

