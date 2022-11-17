No. 4 TCU heads into a key rivalry game against Baylor this weekend looking to keep their national championship dreams alive. The Frogs manhandled Texas 17-10 las week as the TCU defense held a Steve Sarkisian-led offense to fewer than 200 offensive yards for the first time since 2012 while not allowing a touchdown.

Baylor followed up encouraging performances against Texas Tech and Oklahoma by flopping in a 31-3 loss against Kansas State. Quarterback Blake Shapen threw a pair of interceptions as the Bears defense allowed 196 yards and three touchdowns to backup quarterback Will Howard. Baylor is one loss away from being officially eliminated from Big 12 Championship Game consideration.

The rivalry between Baylor and TCU dates back 117 matchups to 1899, which perhaps will make it the marquee rivalry game of the new Big 12. The series has become highly competitive over the past decade since TCU joined the conference with seven of the 10 games decided by 10 points or fewer. However, the Frogs hold a 7-3 advantage, including a 30-28 upset victory in 2021.

TCU vs. Baylor: Need to know

Revenge spot: One year ago, Baylor was the team in control of its Big 12 destiny and had a legitimate shot at the College Football Playoff. The 5-7 Horned Frogs were in no mood to lay down, however. The week after firing coach Gary Patterson, TCU played the game of its life to shock the Bears 30-28 and keep them out of the CFP. Baylor would love nothing more than to return the favor and ruin the Frogs' dream season in Waco.

Explosive weapons: TCU has transformed itself into a CFP contender thanks to fully taking advantage of its dynamic skill talent. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston's numbers don't jump off the page, but the junior has been a matchup nightmare and the engine of this team. Quarterback Max Duggan has upped his game as well, posting 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Running back Kendre Miller has been perhaps the most important breakout star, however, with 1,147 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Miller ran circles around Texas' Bijan Robinson in the 17-10 victory with a 75-yard breakaway score. TCU is a threat to score anytime it touches the ball.

Pace battle: TCU and Baylor feature nearly opposite offensive philosophies, and whichever team can stay on its own schedule will emerge victorious. The Frogs are highly explosive and prefer to bomb away downfield and keep defenses on their toes. Baylor, conversely, is willing to slow down the game and play at its own pace behind a highly effective run game. Expect the Bears to try and string together long possessions to force TCU out of rhythm. Whichever team plays its own pace will dominate.

How to watch TCU vs. Baylor live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

TCU vs. Baylor prediction, picks

The Bears were picked to win the Big 12, and have flashed the requisite level of talent to beat even elite teams. However, TCU won't waste this opportunity against a hated rival. The Horned Frogs hit just one more chunk play than Baylor to emerge victorious in Waco and keep their perfect season alive. Prediction: TCU -2.5



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU SU TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU

