TCU vs. California odds, line: 2018 Cheez-It Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 7-2 on Golden Bears games
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Cal football.
The 2018 Cheez-It Bowl will bring two Power Five squads to Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. ET kickoff. The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the California Golden Bears in a matchup of two squads that did not live up to expectations after cracking the AP Top 25 earlier in the year. However, that's not to say that both sides wouldn't like to use what was formerly known as the Cactus Bowl as a springboard into the 2019 season. Cal is a one-point favorite, with the total at 38.5 in the latest TCU vs. Cal odds. Before you make your Cheez-It Bowl predictions, be sure to check out the TCU vs. California picks and predictions from SportsLine college football expert Zack Cimini.
The fast-rising Las Vegas prognosticator has turned a profit in every sport, but he's tremendously adept at sniffing out spread winners in college football. And when it comes to games involving California, Cimini is on an amazing 7-2 run on spread picks for or against the Golden Bears. That includes backing Cal to cover as a nine-point underdog against Washington State last month. He's also gone 20-13 in his past 33 college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Cimini is honed in on California vs. TCU and locked in another strong spread pick at SportsLine.
One player Cimini knows that TCU will be looking for a spark is wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Things haven't always been pretty for TCU's offense this season, but Reagor has been the Horned Frogs' one reliable playmaker. In TCU's regular season finale victory over Oklahoma State, Reagor had 212 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns while making his impact both as a runner and receiver.
In fact, over the past five games, Reagor was responsible for 649 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. Against a stingy Cal defense, TCU will have to get creative to get him the ball, but the Horned Frogs showed down the stretch that they can do just that.
But just because TCU's offense features explosive playmakers doesn't mean it can stay within the Cheez-It Bowl spread over California and its dynamic defense.
Cal's Justin Wilcox was a defensive coordinator at Boise State, Tennessee, Washington, USC and Wisconsin before earning the head coaching position with the Golden Bears, and he's done wonders turning their defense around in his two seasons at the helm. In 2018, Cal allowed less than 320 yards per game, down from nearly 430 the year prior and nearly 520 the year before Wilcox arrived.
With nearly a month to prepare for TCU, he'll have his defense ready for anything at the Cheez-It Bowl 2018. And if Cal can win the turnover battle, there's a strong chance the Golden Bears will leave Phoenix with their eighth win of the season. In fact, Cal is a perfect 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle this season.
We can tell you Cimini is leaning toward the under, but his much stronger pick is on the spread. He has studied the latest Cheez-It Bowl odds and discovered a crucial x-factor you haven't considered that makes one side of the spread hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.
Who wins TCU vs. California? And what critical x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see Zack Cimini's Cheez-It Bowl picks, all from the college football expert who's 7-2 picking Golden Bears games, and find out.
