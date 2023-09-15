The TCU Horned Frogs and the Houston Cougars will face off in a Big 12 clash on Saturday. This will be Houston's first Big 12 game after joining the conference this year, following 10 years in the AAC. Both teams are 1-1, with Houston coming off an 8-5 record last year, while TCU went 13-2 and was runner-up in the CFP Championship Game.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from TDECU Stadium in Houston. The Horned Frogs are 7.5 points in the latest Houston vs. TCU odds, and the over/under is 64 points.

Houston vs. TCU spread: Houston +7.5

Houston vs. TCU over/under: 64 points

Houston vs. TCU money line: Houston: +235, TCU: -294

What you need to know about TCU

Last Saturday, everything came up roses for TCU at home against Nicholls State as the squad secured a 41-6 victory. Quarterback Chandler Morris was on fire as he threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Jaylon Robinson also helped out by posting a receiving touchdown.

The Horned Frogs have one of the most productive running backs in the nation in Emani Bailey. The Louisiana transfer is averaging 7.0 yards per carry and ranks second in the Big 12 with 231 rushing yards. TCU also has a devastating pass rush and has accumulated seven sacks through two games.

What you need to know about Houston

Meanwhile, Houston fought the good fight in its overtime contest against Rice on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Houston fell just short by a score of 43-41. The losing side was boosted by QB Donovan Smith, who threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 57 yards on the ground and three rushing scores. Receiver Matthew Golden was another key contributor, finding the endzone twice on 60 receiving yards.

Smith now has four passing and three rushing scores on the year, accounting for seven of Houston's eight touchdowns. His top target in the passing game is Sam Brown, who is making quite the Big 12 debut. He leads the conference in both receptions (15) and receiving yards (244) but is still looking for his first touchdown. See which team to pick here.

