Who's Playing

Iowa State @ No. 4 TCU

Current Records: Iowa State 4-7; TCU 11-0

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. TCU and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for TCU and the Baylor Bears last week, but TCU stepped up in the second half for a 29-28 victory. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. TCU QB Max Duggan was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 327 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 50 yards.

Meanwhile, Iowa State didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 14-10 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week. Despite the defeat, Iowa State got a solid performance out of QB Hunter Dekkers, who passed for one TD and 294 yards on 35 attempts.

This next matchup looks promising for the Horned Frogs, who are favored by a full 10 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

TCU's win brought them up to 11-0 while the Cyclones' loss pulled them down to 4-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU enters the game with 55 overall offensive touchdowns, good for fifth best in the nation. But Iowa State comes into the contest boasting the eighth fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at 22. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa State have won three out of their last seven games against TCU.