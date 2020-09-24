Who's Playing
Iowa State @ TCU
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Cyclones and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Iowa State was 7-6 last season and is coming off of a 31-14 loss against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns two weeks ago. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for TCU (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cyclones are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
TCU have won three out of their last five games against Iowa State.
- Oct 05, 2019 - Iowa State 49 vs. TCU 24
- Sep 29, 2018 - TCU 17 vs. Iowa State 14
- Oct 28, 2017 - Iowa State 14 vs. TCU 7
- Sep 17, 2016 - TCU 41 vs. Iowa State 20
- Oct 17, 2015 - TCU 45 vs. Iowa State 21