Who's Playing

Iowa State @ TCU

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Cyclones and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Iowa State was 7-6 last season and is coming off of a 31-14 loss against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns two weeks ago. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for TCU (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

TCU have won three out of their last five games against Iowa State.