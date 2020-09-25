The Iowa State Cyclones and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The two conference rivals have split their last four meetings straight up, but Iowa State has covered the spread in all four of those contests. However, the Horned Frogs hold an 8-3 all-time advantage in the series.

The Cyclones are favored by 2.5-points in the latest TCU vs. Iowa State odds from William Hill, and the over-under for total points scored is set at 44. Before entering any Iowa State vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,800 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 13-1 on top-rated picks through three weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on TCU vs. Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Iowa State vs. TCU:

TCU vs. Iowa State spread: Iowa State -2.5

TCU vs. Iowa State over-under: 44 points

TCU vs. Iowa State money line: TCU +110, Iowa State -130

What you need to know about TCU

Last year was nothing to brag about for TCU (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. The Horned Frogs still have last year's starting quarterback Max Duggan on the roster but have elected to go with redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew Downing as the starter instead.

The former Georgia walk-on transferred to TCU and Taye Barber and Te'Vailance Hunt will be his top two returning receivers. Barber had 29 catches for 372 yards while Hunt had 20 catches for 308 yards and a touchdown last season. Tight end Pro Wells is also back after catching 17 passes for 196 yards and five touchdowns.

What you need to know about Iowa State

The Cyclones were 7-6 last season but are coming off of a 31-14 loss against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last week. Iowa State actually won the yardage battle 303-272 in the opener, but inconsistent play from quarterback Brock Purdy (45.7 percent completion rate) and a 2-0 turnover deficit inevitably did the Cyclones in.

However, Purdy threw for 3,982 yards last season and accounted for 35 touchdowns, so he's certainly capable of turning things around. TCU lost 49-24 against Iowa State when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Purdy went 19-of-24 for 247 yards and two touchdowns while adding 102 yards rushing with two more scores on the ground in the victory.

How to make TCU vs. Iowa State picks

The model has simulated TCU vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins TCU vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa State vs. TCU spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,800 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.