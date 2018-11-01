TCU vs. Kansas St.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs (home) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (away)

Current records: TCU 3-5; Kansas St. 3-5

What to Know

On Saturday Kansas St. will take on TCU at 3:30 p.m. Kansas St. will be looking to avenge the 26-6 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

There's no need to mince words: Kansas St. lost to Oklahoma last Saturday, and they lost badly. The score wound up at 51-14. A silver lining for Kansas St. was the play of Skylar Thompson, who picked up 54 yards on the ground on 7 carries and accumulated 108 passing yards.

Meanwhile, TCU has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their contest against Kansas making it three winless games in a row. TCU had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 27-26 to Kansas. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for TCU to swallow was that TCU had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the match.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Horned Frogs are a big 8 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, TCU is 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Kansas St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

TCU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas St.