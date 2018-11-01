TCU vs. Kansas St.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch TCU vs. Kansas State football game
Who's Playing
TCU Horned Frogs (home) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (away)
Current records: TCU 3-5; Kansas St. 3-5
What to Know
On Saturday Kansas St. will take on TCU at 3:30 p.m. Kansas St. will be looking to avenge the 26-6 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
There's no need to mince words: Kansas St. lost to Oklahoma last Saturday, and they lost badly. The score wound up at 51-14. A silver lining for Kansas St. was the play of Skylar Thompson, who picked up 54 yards on the ground on 7 carries and accumulated 108 passing yards.
Meanwhile, TCU has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their contest against Kansas making it three winless games in a row. TCU had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 27-26 to Kansas. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for TCU to swallow was that TCU had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the match.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Horned Frogs are a big 8 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, TCU is 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Kansas St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
TCU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas St.
- 2017 - Kansas State Wildcats 6 vs. TCU Horned Frogs 26
- 2016 - TCU Horned Frogs 6 vs. Kansas State Wildcats 30
- 2015 - Kansas State Wildcats 45 vs. TCU Horned Frogs 52
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's MTSU vs. Western Kentucky game 10,000 times
-
Candidates to replace Durkin at Maryland
Assistants from top programs and underrated coaches could find their way to the Terps job this...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
The athletic intuition of Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa is ready for his closeup in Death Valley, one of college football's most hostile...
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.
-
Pitt vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Virginia vs. Pitt game 10,000 times