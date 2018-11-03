TCU vs. Kansas St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the TCU vs. Kansas State football game
On Saturday Kansas St. will take on TCU at 3:30 p.m. Kansas St. will be looking to avenge the 6-26 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
There's no need to mince words: Kansas St. lost to Oklahoma last Saturday, and they lost badly. The score wound up at 51-14. A silver lining for Kansas St. was the play of Skylar Thompson, who picked up 54 yards on the ground on 7 carries and accumulated 108 passing yards.
Meanwhile, TCU has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their contest against Kansas making it three winless games in a row. TCU had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 27-26 to Kansas. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for TCU to swallow was that TCU had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the match.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
