TCU vs. Kansas State odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State is 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while TCU is 3-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. TCU is 2-3 against the spread; Kansas State is 3-2. TCU has solid wins at Purdue and over Kansas but has lost two of three. Meanwhile, Kansas State has lost its last two games. The Horned Frogs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. TCU odds, while the over-under is set at 44.5. Before entering any TCU vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Kansas State vs. TCU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Wildcats scored first but ultimately less than Baylor in their contest two weeks ago. Kansas State took a hard 31-12 fall against Baylor. QB Skylar Thompson had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once. Thompson has been efficient in general, with a 62.7 percent completion rate and 822 yards with five touchdowns and just the lone interception.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs are hurting after a devastating 49-24 loss at the hands of Iowa State. TCU's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Max Duggan, who passed for 219 yards and two TDs on 25 attempts. Duggan has thrown for 742 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Meanwhile, Darius Anderson has rushed for 532 yards and six touchdowns this season and TCU's balanced offense and strong defense is out-gaining opponents by an average of 172.2 yards per game.

So who wins TCU vs. Kansas State? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.