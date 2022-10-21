Max Duggan and the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs will look to keep their perfect season alive when they face Adrian Martinez and the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday night. TCU has won three straight games against ranked opponents, including a 43-40 win over then-No. 8 Oklahoma State in double overtime last week. Kansas State is on a three-game winning streak of its own after sneaking past Iowa State in a 10-9 final. Both teams are 4-1-1 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest TCU vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58.5. Before entering any Kansas State vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

TCU vs. Kansas State spread: TCU -3.5

TCU vs. Kansas State over/under: 58 points

Why TCU can cover

TCU has been one of the most impressive teams in college football this season, stringing together three consecutive wins over ranked teams during its 6-0 start. The Horned Frogs kept their perfect record alive with a 43-40 win in a double-overtime shootout against Oklahoma State last week. They trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter before quarterback Max Duggan led them to a comeback win.

Duggan has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country, throwing for 1,591 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one interception. Junior running back Kendre Miller has rushed for 578 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Kansas State was held to 10 points at Iowa State in its last game, so the Wildcats are going to have trouble keeping pace with TCU in this contest.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State is the type of team worth backing on the road, as it is led by an experienced quarterback in Adrian Martinez. He has already led the Wildcats to road wins at then-No. 6 Oklahoma and Iowa State, so they will not be intimidated by this environment. Martinez has racked up more than 1,500 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns while not throwing an interception in 138 passes.

This is a strong scheduling spot for Kansas State, which is coming off its bye week and is facing a TCU team that played in double-overtime shootout last week. The Wildcats dominated TCU at home last year, rolling to a 31-12 victory. They have covered the spread in six of the last seven meetings between these teams, and they are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall.

