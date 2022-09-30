Who's Playing
No. 18 Oklahoma @ TCU
Current Records: Oklahoma 3-1; TCU 3-0
What to Know
The TCU Horned Frogs are 0-8 against the Oklahoma Sooners since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. TCU and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,037 yards this week.
The Horned Frogs were hampered by 94 penalty yards against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. TCU was able to grind out a solid win over SMU, winning 42-34. TCU can attribute much of their success to RB Kendre Miller, who rushed for one TD and 142 yards on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, the Sooners came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, falling 41-34. This was hardly the result Oklahoma or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13.5 points over K-State heading into this contest. Oklahoma's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Dillon Gabriel, who passed for four TDs and 330 yards on 39 attempts in addition to picking up 61 yards on the ground. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Gabriel this season.
TCU's victory brought them up to 3-0 while Oklahoma's defeat pulled them down to 3-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: TCU has yet to throw a single interception. The Sooners are completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with zero thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sooners are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against TCU in the last eight years.
- Oct 16, 2021 - Oklahoma 52 vs. TCU 31
- Oct 24, 2020 - Oklahoma 33 vs. TCU 14
- Nov 23, 2019 - Oklahoma 28 vs. TCU 24
- Oct 20, 2018 - Oklahoma 52 vs. TCU 27
- Dec 02, 2017 - Oklahoma 41 vs. TCU 17
- Nov 11, 2017 - Oklahoma 38 vs. TCU 20
- Oct 01, 2016 - Oklahoma 52 vs. TCU 46
- Nov 21, 2015 - Oklahoma 30 vs. TCU 29