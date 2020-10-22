Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ TCU

Current Records: Oklahoma 2-2; TCU 1-2

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. TCU and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Horned Frogs now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

TCU came within a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats last week, but they wound up with a 21-14 loss. If the result catches you off guard, it should: TCU was far and away the favorite. No one had a standout game offensively for TCU, but QB Max Duggan led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, it may have taken quadruple overtime to finish the job, but the Sooners ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 53-45 victory over the Texas Longhorns. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. RB T.J. Pledger was the offensive standout of the game for Oklahoma, rushing for two TDs and 131 yards on 22 carries.

Oklahoma's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Texas' offensive line to sack QB Sam Ehlinger six times. Leading the way was LB Nik Bonitto and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Bonitto through four games.

TCU is now 1-2 while Oklahoma sits at 2-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Horned Frogs rank 16th in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 478 on average. The Sooners have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 390.3 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth,, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth,, Texas



Odds

The Sooners are a solid 7-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against TCU in the last six years.