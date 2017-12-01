TCU vs. Oklahoma: Prediction, pick, line, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Big 12 Championship Game is back after a seven-year hiatus. If you're like our own Dennis Dodd, you find the humor and irony of its return coming at the worst possible time. No. 3 Oklahoma is almost certainly in the College Football Playoff without the need for an extra game. (And, no, don't you dare draw the 2014 TCU comparisons. Oklahoma has a marquee nonconference win over Ohio State and #brandrecognition going for it.)

And, so, Oklahoma has one more game to play against an opponent in TCU that it beat 38-20 not even a month ago. Will the result be any different this time around? It may be closer, but an Oklahoma loss would be devastating for the Big 12's playoff hopes. Then again, the most Big 12 thing possible would be for the favorite to go down in the very game brought back to help its playoff chances.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and Fox Sports Go

Storylines

TCU: Can the Frogs do anything to stop Baker Mayfield? Remember: TCU had a top-10 defense going into the Oklahoma game last month and Mayfield threw three touchdown passes in the first half. Mayfield's having a career year, which is insane given that his career is already remarkable. He leads the nation with a 203.25 passer rating and 11.8 yards per attempt with a 37-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. But if there's a defensive coach capable of coming up with a plan, it's Gary Patterson.

Oklahoma: Mayfield, on the other hand, will probably wrap up the Heisman Trophy with even a semi-decent performance so long as the Sooners win. Pearl clutching Heisman voters may drop him a spot or two (or off their ballot completely) for grabbing himself in a moment of competitive fire against Kansas, but most still recognize he's had a remarkable season regardless of this.

Prediction

When I say that Oklahoma beat TCU 38-20 in November, you should know it wasn't even that close. The Sooners did all their damage in the first 30 minutes and coasted the rest of the way. The key for TCU will be making sure it doesn't get that out of hand that quickly again. Otherwise, the Frogs have to abandon their game plan and come from behind with Kenny Hill chucking the ball 50 times, not their strength. Patterson draws up a game plan that keeps this one closer, but no one's had an answer for Mayfield. Pick: TCU +7.5



