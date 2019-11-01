TCU vs. Oklahoma State odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is 5-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while TCU is 4-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. TCU is so-so against the spread this season (3-4) while Oklahoma State has been strong (5-2-1). The Horned Frogs are 2-2 in the conference this year and 2-2 against the spread versus league opponents while Oklahoma State is 2-3 in the league but 3-2 against the spread in the Big 12. The Cowboys are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. TCU odds, while the over-under is set at 59. Before entering any TCU vs. Oklahoma State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Cowboys were able to grind out a solid victory over Iowa State last week, winning 34-27. Oklahoma State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RB Chuba Hubbard led the charge as he rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. Hubbard put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Hubbard has become the focal point of what has often been a quarterback-centric system in Stillwater. He lead the NCAA in rushing yards (1,381) and is second in the nation in rushing touchdowns (16).

TCU had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-27 win over Texas. TCU QB Max Duggan was slinging it as he picked up 72 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 273 passing yards. Duggan's longest connection was to receiver Taye Barber for 51 yards in the third quarter. Barber ended up with 94 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season. Gary Patterson's defense made life difficult for Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger last week, baiting him into four interceptions. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown 10 interceptions this year, so look for Patterson to try to overwhelm the redshirt freshman similarly.

