The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys will face the No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs in a showdown between unbeaten teams on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma State has won all five of its games by double digits, including a 41-31 win against Texas Tech last week. TCU is facing an undefeated team for the second week in a row, as it put an end to Kansas' perfect start in a 38-31 win in Week 6.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Horned Frogs are favored by 4 points in the latest TCU vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 68.5.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State spread: TCU -4

TCU vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 68.5 points

Why TCU can cover

TCU is going to be playing in front of an electric crowd on Saturday afternoon, as the Horned Frogs have a chance to jump into the top 10 and establish themselves as College Football Playoff contenders. They have been one of the most impressive teams in the country the last two weeks, blowing out then-No. 18 Oklahoma before taking down No. 19 Kansas on the road last week. Their offense has scored at least 38 points in all five of their games this season, including a 55-point outburst against the Sooners.

Senior quarterback Max Duggan threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns against Kansas, and he has now thrown for at least three touchdowns in four consecutive games. Junior running back Kendre Miller has been outstanding as well, rushing for 85-plus yards in three straight outings. TCU has not only gone undefeated through its first five games, but it is also unbeaten against the spread during that stretch.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State was expected to be the better team in this matchup heading into the season, and there is no reason why TCU should be favored by more than a field goal. The Cowboys have won all five of their games by double digits, including a road win at then-No. 16 Baylor two weeks ago. They are led by dynamic senior quarterback Spencer Sanders, who has thrown for 1,394 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Sanders has also rushed for 241 yards and six touchdowns, giving Oklahoma State the better offense in this game. The Cowboys nearly made a College Football Playoff appearance last year, so they are the more established team. They have covered the spread in seven consecutive road games, while TCU is just 2-6-1 against the spread in its last nine conference games.

