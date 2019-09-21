TCU vs. SMU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch TCU vs. SMU football game
Who's Playing
No. 25 TCU (home) vs. SMU (away)
Current Records: TCU 2-0-0; SMU 3-0-0
What to Know
TCU is 4-0 against SMU since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. TCU will take on SMU at 3:30 p.m. ET at home. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Horned Frogs ran circles around Purdue last week, and the extra yardage (421 yards vs. 186 yards) paid off. The Horned Frogs were the clear victors by a 34-13 margin over Purdue. RB Darius Anderson looked sharp as he rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Anderson didn't help his team much against Ark.-Pine Bluff three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, SMU was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 639 yards compared to Texas State's 203. SMU put the hurt on Texas State with a sharp 47-17 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Mustangs had established a 34-10 advantage.
Their wins bumped the Horned Frogs to 2-0 and the Mustangs to 3-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU comes into the contest boasting the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at 1. But SMU rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Mustangs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
TCU have won all of the games they've played against SMU in the last five years.
- Sep 07, 2018 - SMU 12 vs. TCU 42
- Sep 16, 2017 - TCU 56 vs. SMU 36
- Sep 23, 2016 - SMU 3 vs. TCU 33
- Sep 19, 2015 - TCU 56 vs. SMU 37
Watch This Game Live
