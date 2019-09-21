TCU vs. SMU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 25 TCU (home) vs. SMU (away)

Current Records: TCU 2-0-0; SMU 3-0-0

What to Know

TCU is 4-0 against SMU since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. TCU will take on SMU at 3:30 p.m. ET at home. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Horned Frogs ran circles around Purdue last week, and the extra yardage (421 yards vs. 186 yards) paid off. The Horned Frogs were the clear victors by a 34-13 margin over Purdue. RB Darius Anderson looked sharp as he rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Anderson didn't help his team much against Ark.-Pine Bluff three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, SMU was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 639 yards compared to Texas State's 203. SMU put the hurt on Texas State with a sharp 47-17 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Mustangs had established a 34-10 advantage.

Their wins bumped the Horned Frogs to 2-0 and the Mustangs to 3-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU comes into the contest boasting the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at 1. But SMU rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Mustangs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

TCU have won all of the games they've played against SMU in the last five years.