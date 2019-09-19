TCU vs. SMU odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the SMU Mustangs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Both sides covered in their last game. The Horned Frogs got a big 34-13 win at Purdue in a game they were favored by two points. SMU, meanwhile, covered a 17.5-point spread in a 47-17 win over Texas State. The Horned Frogs are favored by 9.5 points in the latest TCU vs. SMU odds, while the over-under is set at 55.5. Before you make any TCU vs. SMU picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Southern Methodist ran circles around Texas State last week, winning 47-17 in a game where it dominated the total yardage count 639 to 203. That helped the Mustangs reach 3-0 on the year and it was the third straight cover for them as well. Texas transfer Shane Buechele has been solid at quarterback for SMU, completing 66.3 percent of his passes thus far this year as he's piled up 871 yards and five passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs put forth a dominant defensive effort against Purdue last week, holding the Boilermakers to just 186 yards in their 34-13 win. The Horned Frogs can attribute much of their success to running back Darius Anderson, who rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Gary Patterson's teams are known for their defensive prowess, and it's been no different this year. TCU has given up an average of just 10 points through two games.

