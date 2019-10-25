TCU vs. Texas: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch TCU vs. Texas football game
Who's Playing
TCU (home) vs. No. 15 Texas (away)
Current Records: TCU 3-3-0; Texas 5-2-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, TCU is heading back home. TCU and Texas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Texas should still be riding high after a victory, while TCU will be looking to right the ship.
The Horned Frogs came within a touchdown against Kansas State last week, but wound up with a 24-17 loss. TCU got a solid performance out of QB Max Duggan, who picked up 115 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 132 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Duggan has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas and Kansas were playing football. The Longhorns came out on top in a nail-biter against Kansas, sneaking past 50-48. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Jayhawks made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.
TCU's defeat took them down to 3-3 while Texas' victory pulled them up to 5-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Horned Frogs enter the contest with only one interception, good for third best in the nation. But the Longhorns enter the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for sixth in the the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Longhorns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
TCU have won three out of their last four games against Texas.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Texas 31 vs. TCU 16
- Nov 04, 2017 - TCU 24 vs. Texas 7
- Nov 25, 2016 - TCU 31 vs. Texas 9
- Oct 03, 2015 - TCU 50 vs. Texas 7
