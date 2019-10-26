TCU vs. Texas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

TCU (home) vs. No. 15 Texas (away)

Current Records: TCU 3-3; Texas 5-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, TCU is heading back home. TCU and Texas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Texas should still be riding high after a victory, while TCU will be looking to right the ship.

The Horned Frogs came up short against Kansas State last week, falling 24-17. A silver lining for TCU was the play of QB Max Duggan, who picked up 115 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 132 passing yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Duggan has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas and Kansas were playing football. The Longhorns came out on top in a nail-biter against Kansas, sneaking past 50-48. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Jayhawks made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

When the two teams last met in September of last year, the Horned Frogs lost to the Longhorns by a decisive 31-16 margin. Maybe the Horned Frogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $67.92

Odds

The Longhorns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

TCU have won three out of their last four games against Texas.