Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ No. 7 TCU

Current Records: Texas Tech 4-4; TCU 8-0

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Tech and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Red Raiders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with TCU and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 11 of 2018.

Texas Tech has to be hurting after a devastating 45-17 defeat at the hands of the Baylor Bears on Saturday. That makes it the first time this season Texas Tech has let down their home crowd. One thing holding Texas Tech back was the mediocre play of QB Behren Morton, who did not have his best game: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions with only 4.47 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 41-31 on Saturday. TCU can attribute much of their success to RB Kendre Miller, who rushed for one TD and 120 yards on 12 carries, and QB Max Duggan, who passed for three TDs and 341 yards on 28 attempts. That touchdown -- a 51-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

TCU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past West Virginia's offensive line to sack the QB four times for a total loss of 27 yards. Leading the way was DE Dylan Horton and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Horton through eight games.

Texas Tech is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

TCU's victory lifted them to 8-0 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 4-4. Giving up five turnovers, Texas Tech had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Horned Frogs can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

TCU have won five out of their last seven games against Texas Tech.