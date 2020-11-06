Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ TCU

Current Records: Texas Tech 2-4; TCU 2-3

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs earned a 33-31 in their most recent matchup in November of last year.

TCU had a touchdown and change to spare in a 33-23 win over the Baylor Bears last week. Among those leading the charge for TCU was RB Darwin Barlow, who rushed for one TD and 117 yards on 16 carries. This was the first time Barlow has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 62-28 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas Tech was down 55-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Henry Colombi wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas Tech and threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

The Horned Frogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

TCU's victory lifted them to 2-3 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 2-4. Allowing an average of 41.17 points per game, the Red Raiders hadn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

TCU have won three out of their last five games against Texas Tech.