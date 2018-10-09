TCU vs. Texas Tech odds, line: Picks and predictions from model on 64-52 roll

Texas Tech heads to Fort Worth to face TCU in a Thursday night Big 12 showdown at 7:30 ET. It's the top scoring offense in the conference against the stingiest defense. Each team is 1-1 in league play, so Thursday's result is critical in the chase for a Big 12 championship. In the latest TCU vs. Texas Tech odds, the Horned Frogs are favored by seven points, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is at 62. Before you make any TCU vs. Texas Tech picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 6, including recommending Texas (+226) on the money line in its massive upset of No. 7 Oklahoma. It finished the week on an 8-2 run on all of its college football picks, and when it comes to top-rated picks, it is now an impressive 64-52 on the year. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Texas Tech vs. TCU 10,000 times to produce strong against-the-spread and over-under picks. We can tell you the under hits in two-thirds of simulations, but the model also has generated a point-spread selection that cashes nearly 60 percent of the time. This pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model knows no team racks up the yards like the Red Raiders, who are averaging 591 per game. They're No. 1 in the country, and No. 1 in the Big 12 by nearly 70 yards over West Virginia.

Two weeks ago, Texas Tech cruised all over Oklahoma State for 594 yards in a 41-17 rout of the Cowboys. The week before, quarterback Alan Bowman passed for an unheard-of 605 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-49 victory over Houston. Wide receiver Antoine Wesley had 13 catches for 261 yards and three scores.

Bowman, a true freshman, suffered a collapsed lung in the loss to West Virginia. After a bye week to rest, his status for Thursday is being kept hush-hush. If he can't go, the Raiders will turn to No. 3 QB Jett Duffey, who passed for 173 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and ran for 86 yards and a score in a 42-34 loss to the Mountaineers.

Just because Texas Tech has been a juggernaut on offense doesn't mean it will keep it within the spread Thursday.

TCU starting quarterback Shawn Robinson was injured late in the Frogs' 17-14 win over Iowa State two weeks ago, but is expected to be back. Robinson has thrown for 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns, one of four quarterbacks to see action for TCU this season.

The offense is predicated by a run game that's averaging 187 yards with eight touchdowns. Darius Anderson, the team's leading rusher from last season, has 316 yards (6.0 average), bruising junior Sewo Olonilua has run for 262 more and Robinson adds an extra dimension with 188 yards from the QB spot.

So which side of the Texas Tech vs. TCU spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of TCU vs. Texas Tech you need to be all over, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors.