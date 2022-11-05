The seventh-ranked TCU Horned Frogs will look to continue their recent domination over the Texas Tech Red Raiders when they meet in a key Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0), who hold a one-game lead over second-place Kansas State, have won six of the last eight meetings with Texas Tech, including the past three. The Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3), who are tied with Oklahoma and Kansas for sixth-place, last beat the Horned Frogs 17-14 on Oct. 8, 2018, at Fort Worth, Texas. TCU is one of just six undefeated teams remaining in the country.

Kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth is set for noon ET. TCU is averaging 44.3 points per game this season, while Texas Tech averages 33.9. The Horned Frogs are 8-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 69.

TCU vs. Texas Tech spread: TCU -8

TCU vs. Texas Tech over/under: 69 points

TCU vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas Tech +250, TCU -320

TT: The Red Raiders are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

Why TCU can cover

TCU is the only school in the nation averaging at least 300 yards per game passing, 200 rushing and with at least 20 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns. The Horned Frogs also lead the nation with 12 touchdowns of 50-plus yards. Junior wide receiver Quentin Johnston leads the team in receptions with 42 for 650 yards (15.5 average) and four touchdowns. He has at least four catches in each of the last five games, with touchdowns in each of the past four. His best game was a 14-reception, 206-yard and one touchdown effort against then-19th ranked Kansas on Oct. 8.

Defensively, senior linebacker Dee Winters has been a beast. He leads TCU with 4.5 sacks for 21 yards, and is fourth in tackles with 39, including 20 solo. He has also recovered a fumble and has one pass breakup. For his career, Winters has registered 206 tackles, including 132 solo, with 9.5 sacks, six pass breakups and two interceptions. In the Oct. 1 win over then-No. 18 Oklahoma, he made eight tackles, including three solo, while registering a pair of sacks and forcing a fumble.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Despite that, the Horned Frogs are not a lock to cover the Texas Tech vs. TCU spread. That's because the Red Raiders have multiple talented quarterback options and they have been led by redshirt freshman Behren Morton the past three games. Morton has completed 89 of 158 passes (56.3%) for 1,038 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for two scores. Sophomore Donovan Smith has started four games, passing for over 300 yards in three of them, and tossing seven touchdown passes as a starter. He has 12 TD passes on the season vs. eight interceptions.

Senior Xavier White leads the receiving corps, with 33 receptions for 454 yards (13.8 average) and three touchdowns. White, who began his collegiate career at receiver, played running back the past two seasons before moving back to receiver after the team lost Myles Price to injury. White posted career highs in catches (nine) at Kansas State and yards (139) vs. West Virginia. Over the last four games, he has 27 receptions for 366 yards and three TDs.

