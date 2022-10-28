The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain unbeaten when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon. TCU is coming off four consecutive wins over ranked opponents, including a 38-28 win over then-No. 17 Kansas State last week. West Virginia has dropped two of its last three games, falling to Texas Tech in a blowout last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Horned Frogs are favored by 7.5 points in the latest TCU vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 68.5.

TCU vs. West Virginia spread: TCU -7.5

TCU vs. West Virginia over/under: 68.5 points

Why TCU can cover

TCU has been the most impressive team in the Big 12 this season, racking up four consecutive wins against ranked teams heading into this weekend. The Horned Frogs won three of those games by at least one touchdown, including a 10-point win against No. 17 Kansas State last week. They have already played three road games this season, beating Colorado, SMU and then-No. 19 Kansas, so they will be prepared for this game.

Senior quarterback Max Duggan has thrown for 1,871 yards, 19 touchdowns and just one interception, while running back Kendre Miller has rushed for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns. They are facing a West Virginia defense that gave up 48 points to Texas Tech last week and 40 points to Baylor the week before. TCU has not only been winning games this season, but it has also covered the spread at a 5-1-1 clip in its seven games.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia will be happy to return home after playing three of its last four games on the road. The Mountaineers picked up a 43-40 win against Baylor as a 3-point underdog in their most recent home game, so they will be comfortable playing in this situation. They also blew out Towson and took Kansas to overtime in their other two home games.

Junior quarterback JT Daniels has 1,686 passing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, including a 283-yard day against Baylor in his last home game. The Mountaineers have a pair of running backs who have already eclipsed 420 rushing yards this season, giving them a balanced attack. They are 11-3 in their last 14 home games and have covered the spread in six consecutive meetings between these teams.

