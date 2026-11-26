Turkey Week provides plenty of rivalry games with College Football Playoff and conference championship implications, with things getting started Thursday night when Texas Tech hosts TCU.

There are a couple of teams outside the CFP vying for bragging rights against a hated opponent and needing a reason to enter bowl season with some positivity. Another loss could stir up a hornet's nest at programs where the folks writing the checks are already asking hard questions.

The bubble is crowded enough that even a team sitting inside the projected field can find itself on the wrong side of the cut line -- looking at you, BYU. For most teams that don't have the luxury of playing themselves into the bracket during conference championship weekend, resumes are finalized in the next few days.

Here's a look at eight teams with the most to lose during college football's final weekend of the regular season.

8. South Carolina

It'll be a long offseason for the Gamecocks if they go to Clemson and lose to Dabo Swinney's worst team in 15 years. Shane Beamer moved off the hot seat at midseason with four straight wins after the messaging following an 0-3 start in SEC play was that his buyout was too large to consider a move. That financial predicament hasn't changed, but the negative tenor surrounding the program has returned after his team swiftly fell out of the College Football Playoff discussion this month.

Coming off consecutive 28-point losses to Arkansas and Georgia, the inconsistency that plagued Beamer's teams is back. He's now 6-14 over his last 20 contests against Power Four opponents, and a loss to Clemson would leave the Gamecocks at 6-6 overall with a third straight defeat.

With pending NFL Draft decisions from Dylan Stewart and LaNorris Sellers, the outlook for 2027 is bleak. If the Gamecocks lose to the Tigers, Beamer will enter next year on the sport's hottest seat.

7. Ohio State

From preseason No. 1 to four regular-season losses has been quite the stunning fall for the Buckeyes. Following Saturday's finale against Michigan, Ryan Day will face difficult coaching staff decisions to ensure a repeat failure doesn't happen in 2027. The defense has failed to replicate last season's production after losing a couple of first-rounders, and Arthur Smith's offensive playcalling has been a mixed bag.

Ohio State moving on from Day, who led the program to a national championship just two years ago, is unlikely, but a loss to Michigan would amplify the noise. Considering Nebraska just snapped a 31-game skid against ranked teams at the Buckeyes' expense, blowing another tire in the season finale would devastate boosters. The last time Ohio State lost four games came in 2011, when the Buckeyes finished 6-7 in Luke Fickell's lone season before he was replaced by Urban Meyer. Ohio State would owe Day nearly $60 million if he's fired after playing The Team Up North, which even for the Buckeyes is quite cumbersome.

6. BYU

Projected as CBS Sports' first team out on Selection Sunday, the Cougars need style points against Cincinnati. The three-overtime win at Kansas did no favors for BYU's CFP case.

The best path for the Big 12 to produce three teams in the bracket is for BYU to blow out the Bearcats and Texas Tech to take out the unbeaten Utes in the conference title game. BYU has a data point no other bubble squad holds -- a win over Notre Dame. Right now, that is essentially putting the Cougars on the same pedestal as the Red Raiders, despite Texas Tech's better record.

5. Boise State

Last week's hard-to-fathom setback against San Diego State on the blue turf eliminated the Broncos' margin for error. There's a handful of other teams now in the picture after Boise State's rankings plunge Tuesday night.

There's plenty of reason to believe Boise State will be the highest-ranked Group of Six team as long as it wins out and takes the Pac-12 Championship next weekend in a rematch with the Aztecs.

Flex week against Colorado State certainly helps.

4. Iowa

The Hawkeyes have a chance at a sixth quality win with a victory Friday over Nebraska and, more importantly, could get to the Big Ten Championship with a little help in Week 13. Iowa's loss to Minnesota in late October is notable, but the Hawkeyes have won four straight since and are taking advantage of a favorable slate -- by Big Ten standards -- in the final weeks.

Iowa was not included in our projected playoff bracket this week, but that changes with a win over the Huskers and a loss by Indiana or Oregon on Saturday.

Ferentz wants no part of politicking to the selection committee, but he may need to say something after Friday's game to spark talks about why his team belongs if it gets to 10 wins.

3. Tennessee

The Volunteers need not give the CFP selection committee any ammunition to further cloud its judgment about how it's power-ranking the SEC this season. Georgia is the obvious No. 1, but beyond the Bulldogs, Tennessee has an argument alongside Alabama -- a team the Vols beat by 16 points -- and Texas, which won inside Neyland Stadium by three.

Tennessee has four wins over Power Four teams with above-.500 records, so a victory over Vanderbilt won't improve its resume. However, a loss in Nashville to an opponent at the bottom of the conference could put the Vols on the Selection Sunday cutline and leave them in the same boat as other three-loss teams, namely BYU.

2. Oregon

Outside of Wake Forest, there's no hotter team in college football heading down the stretch than the Ducks. That's a credit to Dan Lanning holding this team together despite early-season struggles, the loss of quarterback Dante Moore and moving on from his offensive coordinator after seven games.

Dylan Raiola was signed during the last portal cycle as Oregon's insurance policy for Moore, and he's been a godsend. He has 11 touchdown passes without an interception since his multi-turnover outing against UCLA on Oct. 10, and the Ducks are 5-1 since that loss with four consecutive wins.

Saturday's home game against Washington is the most important of Lanning's tenure given the stakes: win, and the Ducks will play for a Big Ten Championship next weekend in Indianapolis. The Huskies are coming off an overtime upset of Indiana and are looking to spoil Oregon's potential CFP trip.

1. UCLA

No CFP contender needs a win more than the Bruins, given their tumble out of the top four Tuesday night. Down to third-team quarterback Madden Iamaleava after last week's loss to Michigan, UCLA must give the selection committee some belief that this team still belongs among the elites nearing the postseason.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Monday that the knee injury to Ty Dieffenbach does not appear to be season-ending, so that's promising. A win over USC at the Rose Bowl puts UCLA in the Big Ten Championship and gets the Bruins closer to the program's first CFP appearance, but a loss tanks the Big Ten's shot at being a three-bid league.

The CFP precedent was set in 2023 when unbeaten Florida State was excluded from the final top four after its value was downgraded after losing starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury before the Seminoles' ACC Championship. This is not the same team with a second Iamaleava under center, who, before Saturday's appearance at Michigan, had appeared in only three other games this fall with minimal snaps. Dieffenbach's availability is paramount to UCLA's success moving forward.