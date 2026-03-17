NC State sophomore wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann has been suspended for the 2026 college football season for a violation of NCAA rules after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, according to the program. The positive test triggered a one-year suspension by the NCAA.

As a three-star recruit from Florida in the Wolfpack's 2025 signing class, Hoffmann was an impact player last fall as a true freshman after recording 25 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns. Hoffmann was expected to be a starter in 2026 offensively for the Wolfpack.

"Teddy made a mistake that he's taken responsibility for in front of his teammates and coaches," NC State coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. "It's an unfortunate reminder about the importance of always checking with the sports medicine staff before taking any type of medication or supplement to make sure it's permitted. I know he will learn and grow from this experience and use it as motivation moving forward."

The NCAA tests for the following banned substances during its year-round drug program: anabolic agents, diuretics and masking agents, peptide hormones, growth factors, related substances and mimetics, along with hormone and metabolic modulators (anti-estrogens).

Neither NC State nor Hoffmann has commented on which substance was found in his system. To regain eligibility for 2027, Hoffmann must test negative upon his return per NCAA rules, and a second positive test could result in permanent loss of eligibility.

"NC State losing Hoffmann is a major hit for the wide receiver room, especially given that he was the only receiver set to return who finished top-five in receiving yards (at NC State) last year," 247Sports NC State insider Cory Smith told CBS Sports. "Dave Doeren and his staff did an excellent job adding a mix of veterans and high-upside wideouts in the portal, but Hoffmann's loss is another reliable target lost for CJ Bailey and the NC State offense."

Considering NC State's leading pass-catchers from last season both transferred elsewhere this offseason following Terrell Anderson's departure to USC and Noah Rodgers landing at Alabama, the Wolfpack are now largely unproven at the position following Hoffmann's suspension.

NC State did go heavy at the position in the transfer portal with five of its 20 total newcomers for the 2026 cycle being wide receivers, including Chance Robinson (Miami), Tyran Warren (Alcorn State) and Joshisa Trader (Miami).