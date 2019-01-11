Temple hires Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey to replace short-tenured Manny Diaz

Temple has hired its second coach in the last month. The school announced Friday that it has hired Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey to replace Manny Diaz, who recently left to take over at Miami.

"We are very happy to announce that Rod Carey will take over as the next Temple head football coach," Temple AD Patrick Kraft said. "Rod is a proven winner with a history of success as a head coach at the FBS level. He has won four regular-season titles and two MAC Championships at Northern Illinois while taking the Huskies to six bowl games, including the 2013 Orange Bowl. He has also recruited and coached All-American players at NIU.

"He possesses all of the qualities you want to see in a person and in a coach. He is a quality man of great character and a caring individual. He is the perfect person to keep Temple Football's momentum moving forward."

Carey has spent the previous six seasons coaching Northern Illinois, going 52-30 overall and 38-10 in the MAC. His Huskies won conference titles in both 2014 and this past season of 2018, as well as two other division titles in 2013 and 2015. Carey's teams also had success outside the MAC, as they went 4-2 in games against Big Ten opponents, beating both Iowa and Purdue in 2013 as well as Northwestern in 2014 and Nebraska in 2017.

Carey originally joined Northern Illinois' staff as its offensive line coach in 2011. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2012 season and then took over the program following Dave Doeren's departure for NC State.

Now he'll be replacing Manny Diaz, who spent 18 days as the team's head coach. Diaz replaced Geoff Collins, who went 15-10 in two seasons at Temple, left for Georgia Tech. That led to Temple turning to Diaz, who had been Miami's defensive coordinator. Less than three weeks after Diaz left Miami, however, Mark Richt surprisingly announced his retirement and Miami quickly moved to bring its former defensive coordinator and Miami native back to Coral Gables.