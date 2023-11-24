Halftime Report

Memphis is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Temple 28-6.

If Memphis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-3 in no time. On the other hand, Temple will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Memphis 8-3, Temple 3-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $6.12

What to Know

Temple will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Temple Owls and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Temple might have drawn first blood against UAB on Saturday, but it was UAB who got the last laugh. Temple took a 34-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of UAB. Temple has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dante Wright, who picked up 146 receiving yards and a touchdown. Wright's longest reception was for an incredible 71 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of E.J. Warner, who threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

The Owls weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 55 rushing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as UAB rushed for 259.

Meanwhile, Memphis unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 38-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of SMU.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Seth Henigan and Preston Stone. Stone had a great game and threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 12.4 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Henigan was balling out in the loss, throwing for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

Temple's defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-8. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.6 points per game. As for Memphis, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-3.

Not only did Temple and Memphis lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be Temple's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-6 against the spread).

Temple suffered a grim 24-3 defeat to Memphis when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Will Temple have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Memphis is a big 13-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 64 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple and Memphis both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.

Oct 01, 2022 - Memphis 24 vs. Temple 3

Oct 02, 2021 - Temple 34 vs. Memphis 31

Oct 24, 2020 - Memphis 41 vs. Temple 29

Oct 12, 2019 - Temple 30 vs. Memphis 28

Oct 06, 2016 - Memphis 34 vs. Temple 27

Nov 21, 2015 - Temple 31 vs. Memphis 12

Injury Report for Temple

Amad Anderson Jr.: questionable (Not Injury Related)

James Faminu: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

D.J. Woodbury: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Landon Morris: Out for the Season (Transfer Portal)

Allan Haye: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Diwun Black: out (Illness)

John Adams: out (Leg)

Injury Report for Memphis