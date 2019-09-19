Temple vs. Buffalo odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Buffalo Bulls will take on the Temple Owls at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UB Stadium. The Owls were extremely impressive last week, taking down then-No. 21 Maryland 20-17. That moved them to 2-0 after they beat Bucknell 56-12 in their season opener. The Bulls, meanwhile, have struggled against FBS competition thus far, falling 45-13 to Penn State and 35-17 to Liberty. The Owls are favored by 14 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Temple odds, while the over-under is set at 51. Before you make any Buffalo vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Buffalo has struggled to find consistent quarterback play since Tyree Jackson departed after last season. Matt Myers has thrown for five touchdown passes, but has completed just 48.6 percent of his passes in 2019 thus far. The Bulls will need more accuracy to turn their season around after their 1-2 start.

Temple, meanwhile, is throwing for 392 yards per game, ranking in the top five in the American Athletic Conference. That's thanks in large part to veteran quarterback Anthony Russo, who has thrown for 686 yards, seven touchdowns and just two interceptions. It was Buffalo, however, that got the 36-29 win last season in this matchup, so there's certainly no guarantee that the Owls will be able to cover this two-touchdown Temple vs. Buffalo spread on Saturday.

