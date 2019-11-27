Temple vs. Connecticut: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Temple (home) vs. Connecticut (away)

Current Records: Temple 7-4; Connecticut 2-9

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.73 points per game. UConn and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. UConn is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Huskies suffered a bitter loss on Saturday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the East Carolina Pirates. UConn fell to East Carolina 31-24. UConn got a solid performance out of WR Cameron Ross, who caught eight passes for 169 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Ross' 94-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Temple as they fell 15-13 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Temple's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Re'Mahn Davis, who rushed for 71 yards and one TD on 13 carries.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies are second worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 56 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Huskies, the Owls rank 13th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 35 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Owls' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Owls are a big 28-point favorite against the Huskies.

Over/Under: 50

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple have won three out of their last four games against Connecticut.