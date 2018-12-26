Temple vs. Duke, Independence Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

Duke and Temple will get the bowl game action started on Wednesday when the two square off in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Blue Devils enter the game with a 7-5 record, dropping their final two games of the regular season entering this one. The Owls come in at 8-4 on the year, though they will be at a slight disadvantage without their head coach. Earlier this month, Geoff Collins accepted the head coaching position at Georgia Tech to replace Paul Johnson, though interim coach Ed Foley made quite the impression on the representatives of Shreveport recently.

The Owls may not have Collins, but there shouldn't be any doubt that Foley is up to the task of motivating the team for the bowl game.

Viewing information

Event: Independence Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 27 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Independence Stadium -- Shreveport, La.

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Temple: On the field, this bowl game marks the final showing for more than a dozen players who have helped maintain a level of success at Temple across multiple coaches. Running back Ryquell Armstead holds not only school but AAC records for most career rushing touchdowns (34) and most rushing touchdowns in a game (6), and wide receiver Ventell Bryant holds school records for career receptions and receiving yards. Replacing these stars will be the challenge for new coach Manny Diaz, but there's enough in place already -- Diaz should be particularly excited about the back half of the Owls' top-10 defense -- to think Temple will remain as one of the top programs in the AAC.

Duke: For Duke, this is a chance to reach eight wins for the first time since 2015. The Blue Devils won 27 games from 2013-15, and it's been a challenge for Duke to work its way back to that level of success, especially when it comes to conference play. Duke's nonconference showing was great, beating three bowl teams (Army, Baylor, Northwestern), but the season finished with a stunning 59-7 loss to Wake Forest at home to mark fourth loss in six games. The time between that game the bowl has been a gut-check period for this year's Duke team. David Cutcliffe has had Duke in a bowl game every year since but one (2016) since 2012, and while those first bowl appearances and bowl wins were celebrated for their novelty, the status of this program has been elevated and deserves to be judged against a new set of standards. How Duke prepares for and shows up in this bowl game after a woeful performance in the regular season finale will go a long way to setting that new standard moving forward.

Game prediction, picks

While no one thought Temple was on the level of an Oklahoma or Alabama this season, the Owls -- with Armstead leading the way -- had a top-25 scoring offense and put up 30 points or more in seven games. Duke's defense is solid, particularly along the defensive line and linebacker position, but this feels like the kind of early bowl game that can get real loose with the scoring. Duke quarterback Daniel Jones has NFL potential, and the Blue Devils have enough skill position talent to break explosive plays in a track meet-type game. Check the shootouts in Duke's recent bowl history with Cutcliffe and feel good taking the over here Pick: Duke +3.5

Who wins Temple vs. Duke? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over in the Independence Bowl, all from the computer model that has returned over $4,200 to $100 bettors, and find out.