Temple vs. Duke, Independence Bowl score: Blue Devils QB Daniel Jones shines in big win over Owls

If Duke's 56-27 win on Thursday afternoon over Temple in the Independence Bowl was the last game for Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones, the redshirt junior went out in style. After getting knocked out of the game briefly with an ankle injury in the first quarter, Jones went off against the Owls, going 30 of 41 for 423 yards and five touchdowns -- setting the Independence Bowl record for passing yards and passing touchdowns. He added another touchdown on the ground, and even completed a pass to himself just for good measure.

Jones hasn't indicated if he plans on forgoing his final year of eligibility and entering the 2019 NFL Draft. If he does, though, it will be a nice final act to show scouts as he enters the draft process.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is ranked No. 43 overall in CBS Sports' list of draft-eligible prospects, and is the No. 3 quarterback. His decision might be impacted by the news from earlier this week that Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert -- widely considered one of the most pro-ready signal-callers in college football -- is coming back to the Ducks rather than turning pro.

CBS Sports NFL writer Ryan Wilson had this to say about Jones' outlook at the next level.

"He's sneaky athletic (Jones rushed for 186 yards against UNC) and surprisingly fast when he decides to run," Wilson wrote. "He also gets the ball out quickly and accurately, regularly keeps his eyes downfield as pocket closes in around him, and is able to deliver accurate throws despite pressure. He sometimes struggles with downfield throws but routinely goes through his progressions, which will appeal to NFL teams."

If this was it for Jones with the Blue Devils, it was a tremendous way to punctuate his career.