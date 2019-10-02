Temple vs. ECU odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 5-1 on Pirates, Owls games

The East Carolina Pirates will attempt to build on their breakout season when they host the Temple Owls in a nationally-televised game on Thursday night. Kickoff in the important AAC contest from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Pirates (3-2) come in on a two-game win streak and are looking to build off a 24-21 road win against Old Dominion. They were widely projected to finish near the conference cellar, but they already have matched last season's win total. The Owls (3-1) will be wary of avoiding a letdown following their 24-2 victory over ACC opponent Georgia Tech. The Owls are 11.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 49 in the latest Temple vs. ECU odds. Before locking in your Temple vs. East Carolina picks and college football predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Reno-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year by hitting 60 percent of his spread picks. He also enters this week on a 6-1 run with his college football spread picks. What's more, he has had a keen sense for the tendencies of these AAC programs, posting a 5-1 record on spread selections involving the Pirates or Owls over the past two seasons.

In last year's Independence Bowl, Nagel told SportsLine members that Duke (+4.5) was undervalued against Temple and predicted the play of quarterback Daniel Jones would be the difference. In his final appearance for the Blue Devils, Jones threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns as they cruised to a 56-27 victory. Anyone who followed Nagel's advice picked up another winner, and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on Temple vs. ECU from every angle and released a point-spread selection that he's sharing over at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Owls will need to be careful to avoid overlooking the Pirates. They not only have a short week of preparation, but a showdown with undefeated AAC front-runner Memphis also looms on Oct. 12. They are coming off a dominant outing against the Yellow Jackets, who are led by former Temple coach Geoff Collins. They held Georgia Tech to zero offensive points, and only a third-quarter safety averted the shutout. Temple forced three turnovers and limited the Yellow Jackets to 305 total yards.

Benny Walls had a 74-yard fumble return for a touchdown on the first series of the second half to put Temple in command for good. The Owls powered their way to 198 rushing yards, led by Re'Mahn Davis. He had 135 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns.

The Owls also throttled the Pirates 49-6 last year, but they are far from assured of covering the Eastern Carolina vs. Temple spread on Thursday.

Last week, the Pirates used a blocked punt for a touchdown and a 72-yard scoring pass from Holton Ahlers to Blake Proehl in building a 17-3 halftime lead. It was their largest lead at the break over an FBS opponent since the 2015 season. They forced three turnovers while limiting the Monarchs to 293 total yards. East Carolina allowed a touchdown and two-point conversion with 2:13 left to make it a three-point game. But it closed out the victory by making first downs and running out the clock.

Nagel has broken down this matchup from every angle and identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins ECU vs. Temple? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Temple vs. ECU spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit 83 percent of his spread picks on these teams, and find out.