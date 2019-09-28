Temple vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Temple (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)

Current Records: Temple 2-1-0; Georgia Tech 1-2-0

What to Know

Georgia Tech have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Temple at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Georgia Tech now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Yellow Jackets were close but not close enough two weeks ago as they fell 27-24 to The Citadel. A silver lining for Georgia Tech was the play of Jordan Mason, who rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, if Temple was expecting to get some payback for the 36-29 defeat against Buffalo the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Temple took a hard 38-22 fall against Buffalo. This was hardly the result Temple or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 14 points over the Bulls heading into this game.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Yellow Jackets are stumbling into the contest with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 274.70 on average. On the other hand, Temple enters the matchup with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for second best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.13

Odds

The Owls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.