Temple vs. Maryland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Temple (home) vs. No. 21 Maryland (away)

Current Records: Temple 1-0-0; Maryland 2-0-0

What to Know

Temple has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Maryland at Lincoln Financial Field at noon on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Temple and Maryland will really light up the scoreboard.

Two weeks ago, Temple turned the game against Bucknell into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 699 yards to 194. Temple steamrolled Bucknell 56-12. QB Anthony Russo did work as he passed for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 652 yards compared to Syracuse's 373 last Saturday. The Terrapins claimed a resounding 63-20 win over Syracuse. The oddsmakers were on Maryland's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Their wins bumped Temple to 1-0 and the Terrapins to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Temple and Maryland clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Owls.

Bettors have moved against the Terrapins slightly, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 7.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 15, 2018 - Maryland 14 vs. Temple 35

Weather

The current forecast: mostly cloudy, with a temperature of 74 degrees.