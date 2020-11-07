Who's Playing

No. 18 SMU @ Temple

Current Records: SMU 6-1; Temple 1-3

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. SMU and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Mustangs won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 17.5-point advantage in the spread.

SMU bagged a 51-37 victory over the Navy Midshipmen last week. SMU's RB Ulysses Bentley IV was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 149 yards on 25 carries.

SMU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Navy's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times. Leading the way was LB Richard McBryde and his two sacks. McBryde now has three sacks this season.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 38-3 bruising that Temple suffered against the Tulane Green Wave last week. The Owls were down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Mustangs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

SMU's win lifted them to 6-1 while Temple's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. SMU has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 39.57 points per game. We'll see if Temple can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mustangs as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple have won two out of their last three games against SMU.