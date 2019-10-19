Temple vs. SMU odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for an American Athletic Conference battle as the SMU Mustangs and the Temple Owls will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU is 6-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Temple is 5-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. SMU and Temple have both performed well against the spread, with SMU 5-1 and Temple 4-2. SMU has been revitalized by former California head coach Sonny Dykes and is ranked (No. 19) in the AP poll for the first time since 1986. Meanwhile, Temple is off to a great start under Rod Carey with two wins over ACC schools. The Mustangs are favored by nine points in the latest SMU vs. Temple odds, while the over-under is set at 60. Before entering any Temple vs. SMU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated SMU vs. Temple 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but the Mustangs ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They snuck past Tulsa with a 43-37 win. Among those leading the charge for the Mustangs was WR James Proche, who caught 11 passes for 153 yards and two TDs. Proche and Reggie Roberson Jr. give the Mustangs a talented WR duo while former Texas QB Shane Buechele and Xavier Jones have also had big season so far.

Last week, the Owls narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Memphis 30-28. The squad ran away with 23 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Temple's defense is giving up just 4.4 yards per play this year and forced four turnovers last week in the win over then-No. 23 Memphis.

So who wins SMU vs. Temple? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.