AAC programs trending in opposite directions meet on Friday night when the Temple Owls (2-5, 0-3 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (4-2, 2-0) in a standalone college football game. The Owls will be out to snap a four-game losing streak where they've lost each game by an average of 25.5 points. Temple lost to North Texas 45-14 in its last outing on Oct. 14. The Mustangs are looking to extend their current winning streak to three games after defeating East Carolina 31-10 on Oct. 12. SMU is 2-3 and Temple is 0-6 against the spread in 2023. Temple quarterback E.J. Warner (concussion) is questionable.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The Mustangs are 23.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Temple vs. SMU odds, while the over/under is 54.5 points. Before making any SMU vs. Temple picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Temple vs. SMU spread: SMU -23.5

Temple vs. SMU over/under: 54.5 points

Temple vs. SMU money line: SMU -2368, Temple +1122



TEM: Averages 268.3 passing yard per game.

SMU: Allows 311.3 total yards per game.

Temple vs. SMU live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs are easily the more talented team in this AAC matchup. Sophomore Preston Stone is quickly becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the conference, and has guided the Mustangs to an average of 33.3 points per game this season. Stone enters this matchup with 1,467 yards, 14 touchdowns, five interceptions and 93 yards and a TD rushing.

On the defensive side of the ball, SMU ranks as one of the top teams in the country. The Mustangs enter this matchup allowing only 311.3 total yards and 17 points per game. Defensive ends Nelson Paul and Elijah Roberts each have three sacks and give SMU an elite pass rush duo off the edge.

Why Temple can cover

On paper, the Owls are overmatched in this contest, but they do have some things working in their favor that could help them keep this game close. The weather forecast for Philadelphia on Friday night calls for some wind and rain, which could help to slow down the SMU passing attack.

The Owls have a talented duo at running back in Joquez Smith and Darvon Hubbard, which could also help them slow the game down and keep things close. Smith has 59 carries for 280 yards and one touchdown, while Hubbard has 222 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Temple vs. SMU picks

