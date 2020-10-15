Who's Playing
South Florida @ Temple
Current Records: South Florida 1-3; Temple 0-1
What to Know
An American Athletic battle is on tap between the South Florida Bulls and the Temple Owls at noon ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. South Florida staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Bulls ended up a good deal behind the East Carolina Pirates when they played last week, losing 44-24. South Florida was down 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of QB Jordan McCloud, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, Temple had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 31-29 loss against the Navy Midshipmen. Temple's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Anthony Russo, who passed for one TD and 206 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Temple have won three out of their last five games against South Florida.
- Nov 07, 2019 - Temple 17 vs. South Florida 7
- Nov 17, 2018 - Temple 27 vs. South Florida 17
- Sep 21, 2017 - South Florida 43 vs. Temple 7
- Oct 21, 2016 - Temple 46 vs. South Florida 30
- Nov 14, 2015 - South Florida 44 vs. Temple 23