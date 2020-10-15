Who's Playing

South Florida @ Temple

Current Records: South Florida 1-3; Temple 0-1

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the South Florida Bulls and the Temple Owls at noon ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. South Florida staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Bulls ended up a good deal behind the East Carolina Pirates when they played last week, losing 44-24. South Florida was down 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of QB Jordan McCloud, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, Temple had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 31-29 loss against the Navy Midshipmen. Temple's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Anthony Russo, who passed for one TD and 206 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple have won three out of their last five games against South Florida.