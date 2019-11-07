Temple vs. South Florida odds: 2019 college football picks, best predictions from expert on 10-4 run

The Temple Owls look to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the improving South Florida Bulls on Thursday night. Kickoff in the nationally-televised contest is set for 8 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium. Temple (5-3, 3-3) got off to a 5-1 start that included upset wins over Maryland and Memphis, but the Owls have tumbled to two straight blowout losses and come off the bye desperate for a win in order to keep their slim AAC East hopes alive. The Bulls (4-4) have rebounded from a 1-3 start to win three of their past four games. They need two wins against a difficult remaining schedule in order to receive a bowl invitation. The Owls are 1.5-point favorites after the spread opened at two, and the over-under for total points scored is 49 in the latest Temple vs. South Florida odds. Before finalizing your South Florida vs. Temple picks, see what SportsLine's resident AAC expert, Josh Nagel, has to say.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is in the midst of another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on 64 percent of his spread picks. What's more, he has had a sharp eye for the trajectory of these AAC programs, posting a record of 10-4 (71 percent) on college football picks involving the Owls or Bulls over the past two seasons.

In Week 6, Nagel told SportsLine members that Temple (+6) was in a value spot at home against high-powered Memphis. He reasoned that the Owls' powerful run game would be key, and they racked up 193 rushing yards in the 30-28 outright victory. Those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on South Florida vs. Temple from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick that he's sharing over at SportsLine.

Nagel has considered that the Owls will be desperate for a win to help salvage their once-promising season. They would become bowl-eligible with a sixth victory, but still have their sights on loftier goals. Temple enters the week two games behind AAC East leader Cincinnati (7-1, 4-0) and is still technically alive in the division race.

The Owls were at their best in the upset of Memphis, with a physical defense that forced four turnovers and a balanced offense that led to time-consuming drives and limited possessions for the Tigers' offense. Quarterback Anthony Russo threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Still, the Owls are far from assured of covering the South Florida vs. Temple spread against a club that still has many of its own goals on the table.

Amid disappointing start, South Florida coach Charlie Strong decided against making any sweeping changes in personnel or philosophy. He started by publicly challenging several of the team's leaders to step up while also adopting a back-to-basics approach on the field. His methods appear to have paid off since the Bulls have showed rapid improvement over the past month.

Strong's preferred run-base attack has seen major gains in the past few weeks. Senior Jordan Cronkrite has 511 yards on 75 rushes in his last four games after being limited to 76 yards on 33 carries in his first four games. Cronkrite also managed 76 yards on 17 carries against Navy, which boasts the AAC's top run defense.

Nagel has broken down this matchup and identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins South Florida vs. Temple? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USF vs. Temple spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the seasoned CFB expert who has hit 71 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.