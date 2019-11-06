Temple vs. South Florida odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert on 10-4 run

The resurgent South Florida Bulls host the Temple Owls on Thursday night in an AAC contest could have a major impact on the conference title race and the potential postseason fortunes of both clubs. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bulls (4-4, 2-2) have recovered from a 1-3 start to win three of their past four, but a difficult four-game stretch lies ahead and they likely need a victory on Thursday in order to stand a reasonable chance of reaching bowl-eligibility. The Owls (5-3, 2-2) have seen a contrasting trajectory, as they have watched the momentum from their 5-1 start dissolve in the form of two consecutive blowout losses. Both clubs come in well-rested off bye weeks. The Owls are 1.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 50 in the latest Temple vs. South Florida odds. Before finalizing your Temple vs. USF picks, see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is in the midst of another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on 64 percent of his spread picks. What's more, he has had a sharp eye for the trajectory of these AAC programs, posting a record of 10-4 (71 percent) on college football picks involving the Owls or Bulls over the past two seasons.

In Week 6, Nagel told SportsLine members that Temple (+6) was in a value spot at home against high-powered Memphis. He reasoned that the Owls' powerful run game would be key, and they racked up 193 rushing yards in the 30-28 outright victory. Those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Temple vs. South Florida

Nagel has considered that the Owls will be desperate for a win to help salvage their once-promising season. They would become bowl-eligible with a sixth victory, but still have their sights on loftier goals. Temple enters the week two games behind AAC East leader Cincinnati (7-1, 4-0) and is still technically alive in the division race.

The Owls were at their best in the upset of Memphis, with a physical defense that forced four turnovers and a balanced offense that led to time-consuming drives and limited possessions for the Tigers' offense. Quarterback Anthony Russo threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Still, the Owls are far from assured of covering the South Florida vs. Temple spread against a club that still has many of its own goals on the table.

The Bulls appeared headed toward a dismal season after dropping three of their first four games by an average of nearly 27 points. But an improved defense and adjusted offense have led to a turnaround that allows coach Charlie Strong's club to become bowl-eligible with two more wins.

Starting quarterback Blake Barnett, a pocket passer, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a Sept. 28 loss to SMU. Strong turned to dual-threat Jordan McCloud, and the freshman has responded in a big way. He was an efficient 9-of-12 for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-20 victory at East Carolina two weeks ago. He added 49 rushing yards and has 242 rushing yards with four touchdowns for the season.

Nagel has broken down this matchup and identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins South Florida vs. Temple? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USF vs. Temple spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the seasoned CFB expert who has hit 71 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.