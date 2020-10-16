The South Florida Bulls and the Temple Owls are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple is 0-1, while the Bulls are 1-3. The two AAC rivals have met six times dating back to 2012 when they joined the conference and Temple holds a 4-2 edge in the series after winning the last two head-to-head meetings.

South Florida is 1-7 in its last eight games, while Temple is 10-1 in its last 11 games at home. The Owls are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Temple vs. South Florida odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 53.5. Before entering any South Florida vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 23-6 on top-rated picks through six weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Temple vs. South Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Temple vs. South Florida:

Temple vs. South Florida spread: Temple -11.5

Temple vs. South Florida over-under: 53.5 points

Temple vs. South Florida money line: Temple -430, South Florida +340

What you need to know about Temple

Temple had to start its season on the road on Saturday, and it wasn't the start the Owls were hoping for. They fell just short of the Navy Midshipmen by a score of 31-29. A silver lining for the Owls was the play of QB Anthony Russo, who passed for one TD and 206 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Russo is a two-year returning starter who entered the 2020 season with 5,424 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns and his experience should help steward an offense that welcomes back leading rusher Re'Mahn Davis and its two leading receivers Jadan Blue and Branden Mack. Look for Davis to play a particularly large role against a USF defense allowing 220 yards per game on the ground.

What you need to know about South Florida

Meanwhile, the contest between the Bulls and the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday was not particularly close, with South Florida falling 44-24. South Florida was down 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Jordan McCloud wasn't much of a difference maker for South Florida and fumbled the ball once. Running back Johnny Ford did have two touchdown rushes in that game and the redshirt sophomore has proven big-play potential with 16 touchdowns in 19 career games.

For the season, Ford has ran the ball 32 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He's averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season, and he's recorded nine receptions for an additional 72 yards.

How to make Temple vs. South Florida picks

The model has simulated Temple vs. South Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Temple vs. South Florida? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the South Florida vs. Temple spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.