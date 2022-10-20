Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Temple

Current Records: Tulsa 2-4; Temple 2-4

What to Know

This Friday, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.17 points per matchup. They will take on the Temple Owls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field after a week off. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Golden Hurricane as they lost 53-21 to the Navy Midshipmen two weeks ago. Tulsa was down 46-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. WR Keylon Stokes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught seven passes for one TD and 152 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Stokes' 76-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Temple was pulverized by the UCF Knights 70-13 last Thursday. The Owls were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-13. The losing side was boosted by WR Jose Barbon, who caught seven passes for one TD and 103 yards.

Tulsa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-4. Tulsa is 1-2 after losses this year, Temple 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a big 13-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple have won two out of their last three games against Tulsa.