Temple vs. UCF odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 5-1 on Knights, Owls games

In perhaps the biggest game of the season (so far) in the AAC, the UCF Knights host the Temple Owls on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET with first place in the East Division at stake. Central Florida is chasing its second straight undefeated season, another New Year's Day bowl game and the chance to garner the attention of the College Football Playoff committee. Meanwhile, the gritty Owls have recovered from an 0-2 start to win five of their past six. They would love nothing more than to steal UCF's limelight and perhaps cement their own spot in the AAC title game.

He knows Central Florida again boasts one of the most explosive offensive units in the country, averaging 537 yards (No. 6 nationally) and 44.4 points (No. 5). The Knights came out a bit sluggish against East Carolina last week, but pulled away for a comfortable 37-10 road victory.

The normally reliable defense yielded 496 yards of total offense, but it was opportunistic in forcing five turnovers and capitalizing on them. Nate Evans returned a fumble 94 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help the Knights pull away. Greg McCrae added a late 74-yard touchdown run to cap a 316-yard ground effort by Central Florida, which overcame 14 penalties to post another convincing win.

Even so, there's no guarantee the Knights will cover against a Temple club that has quietly emerged as perhaps their biggest threat to another AAC title.

Bad breaks and inconsistent play caused Temple (5-3) to drop to its first two games of the season, both at home, but the Owls have recovered with a flourish. Behind a physical, solid defense and an increasingly productive offense, Temple has regained the form that has made it one of top-tier teams in the conference over the past few seasons.

The Owls trailed most of the way last week, but rallied to beat Cincinnati in overtime. Anthony Russo tied the game with 49 seconds left on a touchdown pass to Brandon Mack, then hit Isaiah Wright with a 25-yard winner in overtime.

The Owls haven't allowed more than 17 points to any conference opponent.

