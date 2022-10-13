An AAC showdown on Thursday night features the Temple Owls (2-3) traveling to FBC Mortgage Stadium to face off against the UCF Knights (4-1). The Owls have struggled as of late against the Knights. UCF is on a five-game win streak against Temple, including a 49-7 victory in 2021.

Kickoff from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Knights are 23.5-point favorites in the latest Temple vs. UCF odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 46.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Temple vs. UCF spread: Knights -23.5

Temple vs. UCF Over-Under: 46 points

Temple vs. UCF money line: UCF -2400, Temple +1150

TEM: The Under is 4-1 in the Owls' last five games overall

UCF: The Knights are 6-1 ATS in their last seven Thursday games

Why UCF can cover



The Knights have plenty of talent in the backfield. They can tire out opposing defenses due to their willingness to have a ground-and-pound attack with different bruisers carrying the ball. Senior running back Isaiah Bowser is the lead man. Bowser has excellent size (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) with the physicality to run through defenders.

The Ohio native owns terrific agility with an outstanding vision to make one cut and get downhill. Bowser has 84 carries for 290 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. Junior running back Johnny Richardson provides UCF with a different element in the backfield. Richardson is shifty and quickly gains positive yards. He has 31 carries for 230 yards with 7.4 yards per carry.

Why Temple can cover

Temple owns a stout and fast defensive unit. They have been flying to the ball, forcing teams to fight for every yard. The Owls are first in the American Conference in total yards allowed (280.2) and passing yards allowed (149), while being fifth in the conference in rushing yards allowed (131.2). They have given up 16 points or fewer in three of the five games played.

Junior linebacker Layton Jordan has been an impactful playmaker thus far. Jordan is effective against the run and has made a living in the backfield. The Pennsylvania native is leading the team in tackles for loss (8) and sacks (4.5) to go along with 22 total tackles. On Sept. 17 against Rutgers, Jordan logged a season-high six tackles with two sacks.

