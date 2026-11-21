No. 9 Tennessee hopes to lock up a trip to the College Football Playoff in a pivotal home game against LSU. The Volunteers have leaned on one of the best defenses in the SEC to sit at 8-2, and are on the cusp of hosting a playoff game for the first time.

LSU moved to 6-4 after a frustrating loss to Texas, a fourth straight loss against ranked competition to open the Lane Kiffin era. However, the Tigers also boast one of the nation's elite defenses, which will come in useful against a Tennessee team still trying to find itself in the passing game with George MacIntyre in the lineup.

Tennessee and LSU have not played since 2022 thanks to the expanded SEC and divisional alignment. This also marks Lane Kiffin's first return to Knoxville since the infamous 2021 game at Ole Miss when he was pelted with mustard bottles and golf balls.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Tennessee battles LSU on Saturday.