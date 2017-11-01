Tennessee AD addresses report of concussed player playing against Kentucky
John Currie and coach Butch Jones commented on the status of offensive lineman Brett Kendrick
Because this is exactly what Tennessee coach Butch Jones needs in his program right now.
On Tuesday, a report from The Read Optional claimed the Vols coaching staff knowingly played offensive lineman Brett Kendrick for at least two quarters while dealing with a concussion during last Saturday's loss to Kentucky. The report also states that Kendrick is in concussion protocol.
Surely in response to this report, Tennessee athletic director John Currie issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the program's concussion protocol, but stopped short of saying whether that protocol was followed with Kendrick.
Additionally, Jones spoke with the media on Wednesday, saying he cared about player safety while distancing himself from the decision to remove injured players from the field -- though he didn't mention Kendrick by name.
In Jones' defense, coaches shouldn't be making those calls anyway (and neither should the players). That needs to be up to the medical and training staff. Still, these are the types of stories that cast more dark clouds over a program already experiencing a disappointing year.
Despite a 3-5 record with zero SEC wins, Jones remains the coach of the Vols.
