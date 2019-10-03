Tennessee AD Phillip Fulmer shuts down rumors he will fire Jeremy Pruitt and return to coach the Volunteers

If Tennessee fans are to be believed, not only is Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt on the hot seat, but current UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer should and/or will make a return to the sidelines to lead the much-maligned program. However, in Fulmer's opinion, those rumors can be put to bed -- full stop.

Courtesy of Tennessee's IMG Network, the former Tennessee coach said that he "totally believes" in Pruitt, now in his second year, and added that "the coaching chapter of my life is long closed."

"I love doing what I'm doing at UT, but I love more being with my family and my grandchildren," Fulmer said. "I'm still the assistant to the assistant pee-wee baseball coach and I'm the flag football coach. You can't do those things and ever coach. We got a really, really good coach and we need to make sure we appreciate that."

You can listen to the clip below:

Full comments from Tennessee AD, Phillip Fulmer, on the current state of football program & Jeremy Pruitt.



Via:@VolNetwork_IMG pic.twitter.com/OihM36FHzp — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 3, 2019

It's easy to scoff at those comments. The "dreaded vote of confidence" has become a parody of itself, but for what it's worth CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd only has Pruitt at a "3" (out of 5) on his latest hot seat rankings after a 1-3 start that included a historically bad loss to Georgia State in the Vols' opener. No, it's not where Pruitt or this program wants to be, but things aren't dire yet.

To wit, Tennessee is not that far away from being 3-1. And while the Vols will be massive underdogs to Georgia and Alabama, there are plenty of winnable games on the back end of the schedule. A bowl game, which would include extra practices, is not out of the picture just yet.

Pruitt is recruiting well, too. The Vols have a nice freshman class that finished 13th in last year's 247Sports Composite rankings and this year's recruiting class includes a 50% blue-chip ratio. Talent matters in college football and Pruitt has alluded to the fact that, compared to other SEC East programs, he's coached from behind the 8-ball.

As for Fulmer, while he would be a fan favorite to coach again, it's worth pointing out that he had two losing seasons in his final four years -- and it's been more than a cool decade since he's last coached college football. That's not to say he couldn't come back and be successful, but those are things to consider. Fulmer understands Tennessee better than anyone, but if the time comes when UT does conduct a coaching search, the goal would be to find the next Fulmer, not the one already there.

Regarding Pruitt's immediate future, just about any coach deserves at least three years before any realistic change could be made. Tennessee has suffered a long time, changing coaches every two years only resets the clock.