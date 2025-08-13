Tennessee athletics is officially making the switch back to Adidas as its apparel and equipment partner, the school announced on Wednesday. In addition to the traditional apparel partnership, Adidas will be providing Tennessee athletes with NIL opportunities throughout the deal.

The Volunteers were originally partnered with Adidas from 1995-2014, at which point they made the jump to Nike. Just over a decade later, Tennessee and Adidas are reuniting on a 10-year deal, which will take effect in July 2026.

During its original run with Nike, Tennessee was no stranger to success on the national stage, including championships in football and basketball. While those memories are nice to have, one of the biggest factors in this deal for the Vols was Adidas' support in the NIL landscape.

"This partnership provides us with a significant advantage in the ever-evolving landscape of college sports," Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "We take pride in our fan base and the competitive edge they offer us. We refuse to partner with someone who does not feel the same way."

In its announcement, Tennessee said that Adidas would provide "unprecedented" NIL opportunities for athletes across all 20 of the school's varsity sports. In fact, Adidas will immediately start working toward securing NIL deals with Tennessee athletes during the 2025-26 athletic season.

When the deal officially kicks in, the Volunteers will have access to the Adidas NIL Ambassador Network, which is available to all of the apparel company's partners. That should be key for Tennessee as it looks for legal ways to help athletes boost the NIL earnings outside of the new revenue sharing cap.

The newly-formed College Sports Commission (CSC) has expressed strong opposition to pay-for-play NIL deals. In a recent guidance, the CSC stated that NIL deals must "have a valid business purpose related to offering goods or services to the general public for profit and fall within the range of fair market value compensation."

If Tennessee's new partnership with Adidas can help athletes find NIL opportunities that meet those criteria, then it should boost the Volunteers' efforts in the financial arms race that is college athletics.

When it comes to crafting on-field and on-court looks, Tennessee will still have control as the "primary driver of uniform design." Back in 2013, Tennessee and Adidas unveiled the "Smokey Grey" alternates, and Nike did their own version of them after taking over. The question will be whether Adidas does its own version of the "Dark Mode" uniforms, which have become popular with Vol fans in recent years.